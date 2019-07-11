Graham Chapel Church will host a gospel music night on Friday, July 12, 7-10 p.m. All are welcome. Church is located off County Road 25 (Long Run).
McDougal Church will host its monthly Songfest on Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m., all are welcome. Church is located at Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church will host a Christmas in July celebration, Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be food, a bake sale, clothing giveaway, school supplies, silent auction, inflatable games and music by DJ Rick Sheets. Church is located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way. Proceeds benefit church's missions. For information, call 740-753-1307.
The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave, will host guest speaker Oswaldo Madana during a 11:30 a.m. worship hour on Saturday, July 13. A fellowship meal will follow.
