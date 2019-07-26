Vicinity Ministries (Nazarene Church), 49 Connett Road, The Plains, will host a clothing/housewares giveaway on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served.

St. John’s Catholic Church, County Road 75 (Dutch Ridge), Guysville, will host its annual homecoming on Sunday, July 28, 12 p.m. Chicken/ham dinner will be served at noon; adults, $8; children, $4. Raffles and bingo to be held throughout the afternoon. Everyone welcome.

Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will host a musical performance by Bill and Shelby Mullins of Logan during worship service on Sunday morning. A homemade ice cream fellowship will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church’s shelter house. Those attending are asked to bring sandwiches or a dessert. Table service and beverages provided.

Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave., Athens, will host a free community picnic on Sunday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. Meal will be held inside if it rains. For information, call 740-594-2115.

A night of worship with Jamie Kimmett (Provident Label of Sony Records artist) at The Father’s House, 3818 Newbury Road, Little Hocking, on Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m., free. Kimmett has done events with such artists as Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, and For King and Country. For information, email wired4rev@gmail.com, call Pastor Joshua at 740-989-2303, or visit www.fathershousecog.com.

Nelsonville Wesleyan Church will host vacation bible school July 29-Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m. Classes for all ages, 1-100.

Chauncey Faith Chapel Church, Main Street, will host vacation bible school, July 29-Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m. with a program on Friday evening at 6 p.m. For information, call 740-797-2204.

