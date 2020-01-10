McDougal Church will hold a gospel sing on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. Bring a couple songs to share. Everyone is welcome.
Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Jan. 10 , 7-10 p.m. All are welcome. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run). Look for the road on the left, Graham Chapel Road, then go to top of hill.
