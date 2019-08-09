The McDougal Church on State Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens will be holding its monthly Songfest on Friday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Athens Catholic Ladies of Columbia will host its fifth annual ice cream social and auction, Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-7 p.m., Holy Family Center, 75 Stewart St., Athens. A la carte menu, ice cream from Larry’s Dawg House, cake walk and auction.
First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville will serve its annual Parade of Homestyle Cooking during Parade of the Hills, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 15 and 16 in the church fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 205 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Homemade noodles and desserts, plus baked steak sandwiches are featured on lunch and dinner menu. Dine in or call 740-753-1939 for pick-up. Proceeds benefit local church projects.
The Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., is collecting donations of school supplies to donate to students at Morrison-Gordon Elementary. Church members and the community may take donations of cash and/or school supplies to the church office. Several school children from Morrison-Gordon are in the after school child care program at the Athens Church of Christ. For information, call 740-593-7414.
Albany Baptist Church, 5331 State St., Albany, is hosting the 16th Annual Car and Truck Show on Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, with viewing from noon to 3 p.m. There will be door prizes, refreshments and trophies presented to top participants.
Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, will host its 1st Annual Truck Show on Saturday, Sept. 28, with registration from 10-11 a.m. and viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and food will be served. There is a $10 entry fee for participants. Awards and door prizes will be provided by AutoZone.
