Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will welcome special speaker Greg Holbert this Sunday, Sept. 1. Sharing special music this Sunday will be Paul Chapman.
Nelsonville Holiness Fall Camp, Sept. 5-8, 7 p.m. each evening. Thursday will feature Delbert and Sheila Howard, missionaries to Brazil; Friday, Pastor Dave Shoemaker, Buchtel United Methodist Church; Saturday, Pastor Kent Hobbs, Logan Wesleyan Church; Sunday, Pastor Andy Stine, Nelsonville Wesleyan Church. Camp is located on Ten Spot Road just off of Connett Road. For information, call 740-753-1307.
Next Sunday, Sept. 8, the Airline Church of Christ in Albany will have its Fall Youth Kick-Off from 5 to 7 p.m. Activities will include inflatables, a hayride, wiener roast, games, music and evening devotions. All youth and their families are invited to attend.
The First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, 69 E. Washington St., will hold a Chinese Lucky Ticket Auction fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-4 p.m. Drawing is at 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.