Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m., all are welcome. Church is located off County Road 25 (Long Run) on Graham Chapel Road at the top of the hill.
Seventh Day Adventist Church will host a free community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m., 171 Morris Ave., Athens. Event will be held inside if weather is inclement. For information, call 740-594-2115.
The Athens Church of Christ has collected four boxes of school supplies to give to Morrison-Gordon Elementary. The church will be collecting school supplies from church members and any community members who would like to donate school supplies.
