The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave., will host guest speaker Kathy Antle of Columbus during the Saturday, Dec. 21 worship service, held at 11:30 a.m. A fellowship meal will follow.
Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberly Road, Nelsonville will hold ”Song of Joy,” a celebration of salvation through music, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.
Hooper Ridge Church of Christ, 16295 Hooper Ridge Road, Amesville, will present a special children’s Christmas program under the direction of Pam Kasler and Mark Wolfe on Sunday, Dec. 22 during the 10:30 a.m. worship hour. The church Sunday School hour begins at 9:30 a.m.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will have a special Christmas Celebration this Sunday in their morning worship service. Special music will be shared by the church’s youth choir, Bill and Shelby Mullins of Logan, and Tom O’Brien. In addition the annual Children’s Treat will be given to all youth in attendance. This annual gift to the youth dates back nearly 100 years at Airline.
McDougal Church will hold Christmas services on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Special music by Mary Brown. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
Hooper Ridge Church of Christ, Amesville, will host a special Christmas candlelight service on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Along with the “Service of Candles,” special music will be provided by Phil Harvey and Pam Kasler. Special devotional message by Minister Rodger Powell. Public is invited. For information, call the church at 740-448-4425.
The Albany United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. led by Pastor Steve Sparling. All are invited and welcome to attend.
Clarks Chapel, 7970 Clarks Chapel Road (right off Rock Riffle Rd), will have an early Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to come and be part of this special service. For information, call 740-698-7280.
Airline Church of Christ, Albany will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Special music by Tom O’Brien will be shared and a candlelight communion service is also part of this family-friendly service. The church is located four miles northwest of Albany on Route 681. The public is invited to attend.
Hemlock Grove Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 38387 Hemlock Grove Road, Pomeroy. Everyone is welcome. For information, contact Pastor Diana Kinder at 740-591-5960.
Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Mill St., Athens, invites all to join in a music- and hope-filled Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 p.m. For information, call 740-593-3144.
Buchtel United Methodist Church, 17890 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. Worship held each Sunday at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.