Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m. All are welcome. Enjoy gospel music and fellowship. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run), look for road on the left (Graham Chapel Road). Church is at top of hill.
Athens Seventh-day Adventist Church, Morris Avenue, will host a free Thanksgiving community dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., and the New Marshfield Church of Christ will be joining together for a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship this coming Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Athens Church. The Athens congregation will provide the meat. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, relish plates, fruit and desserts. Community family and friends are invited to attend. For information, call the church office at 740-593-7414.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, Albany, will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special worship service this Sunday morning. During the service the church will be giving thanks and celebrate the completion of an extensive restoration project involving the renovation of the 144-year-old section of the building that has been recently completed. Special music by Bill and Shelby Mullins. Following the morning worship, the church will have its annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Dinner at noon. The church will be providing the meat, table service, and beverages. Everyone in invited to attend the meal.
”Boxes for Vets,” the program to provide personal care boxes for the veterans in the long-term care units at the Chillicothe VA Hospital complex, is still accepting boxes in seeking to reach the goal of 150 gift boxes. Plastic shoe-box size boxes containing personal care items, magazines, books, and sundry items will be delivered to the hospital the week after Thanksgiving. To arrange for drop of boxes or for additional information please call Airline Church of Christ Minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Albany Presbyterian Church Annual Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bake sale, noodles, soups, sandwiches and desserts. Pies available whole or by the slice. Everyone welcome.
The Athens Church of Christ Women’s Ministry will be holding the annual Women’s Christmas Gala on Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m., at the Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St. The evening will include fun, food and fellowship. An auction, with the proceeds going to the Athens County Children Services, will take place. The Athens Church of Christ Women’s Ministry is currently conducting a drive for new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, sweatshirts, and any winter clothes for infants through teens. These items will be given to the ACCS representatives at the Gala on Dec. 7. Community friends and family are invited to enjoy an evening of fun along with helping the children of Athens County. RSVP to the church office to attend the Gala at (740) 593-7414.
