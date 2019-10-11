Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Oct. 11, 7-10 p.m. Enjoy music and fellowship. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run). Look for Graham Chapel Road on the left. Church at top of hill.
The McDougal Church, located at Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens, will be having its monthly songfest this Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
This Saturday, Oct. 12, the Airline Church of Christ will have its annual clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon. All types of clothing for all ages will be available. In addition, small household items and some furniture items will also be available. This will include televisions, lamps, and other furnishings. The church is located at 4477 Route 681, four miles northwest of Albany. For information, directions or to donate, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Clarks Chapel Church, located at 7970 Clarks Chapel Road (County Road 25, off Rock Riffle), is hosting a soup and sandwich supper on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout available. For information, call 740-698-7280.
Fairview Holiness Church is hosting a Revival from Oct. 15-20 at 6 p.m. each day, and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m., featuring Evangelist Jacob Martin. The church is located at County Road 14 Dock 3, off of Route 78, west of Malta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.