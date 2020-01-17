Renee Middleton will speak during the 11:30 a.m. worship service this Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave. A fellowship meal will follow.
Final Empire, Jan. 23-26, at 6 p.m. with free dinner at 5 p.m. and free childcare and gift at the Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church, 171 Morris Ave. For information call 740-594-2115.
