McDougal Church, located at Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens, will be having its monthly Song Fest on Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Nelsonville Wesleyan Church Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Crafts, collectibles, candies, homemade items and lunch available fur purchase. For information, call 740-753-1307.

Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681 NW, Albany, will have its annual ”Christmas in the Grove” this Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. In addition to thousands of lights, the grove will also be filled with music and a Live Nativity. There will also be refreshments. This is a “family-friendly” event and everything is free. Everyone is welcome.

Albany United Methodist Church will present a Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and a time of fellowship will available in the church fellowship hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Buchtel United Methodist Church choir and friends will present the Christmas musical “Come Let Us Adore,” on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., 17890 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel.

