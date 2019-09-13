The McDougal Church on Route 550 and McDougal Road in Athens will be having its monthly Songfest on Friday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church will be held this Friday, Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m. All are welcome. Located off County Road 25 (Long Run); on top of hill on Graham Chapel Road.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way, will host a free community dinner, Saturday, Sept. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Meal will include Marzetti, garlic bread, green beans and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Bates Church and Cemetery Association, Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, will celebrate its homecoming this Sunday, Sept. 15. Morning worship with Pastor Gene Goodwin will begin at 9:30 a.m. A catered meal will be served at noon, followed with a business meeting at 1 p.m. Entertainment by Jimmie Howson will be at 1:30 p.m.
Alfred United Methodist Church, 46005 Route 681, Coolville, will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 15. Basket lunch at noon followed by an afternoon program around 2 p.m. of hymns and music featuring The Carriers from Sissonville, W.Va.
Nelsonville Wesleyan Church presents the nationally known Poet Voices in concert on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 Route 681, will have Rally Day on national “Back to Church Sunday” this week. During the morning worship service the church’s new shelter house will be dedicated in memory of Richard Brown and his son Rich. The church will welcome Bill and Shelby Mullins who will be sharing special music. Sunday evening at 6 p.m. youth groups for the fall will kickoff with three groups for grades k-5, 6-8, and high school meeting. All youth are welcome.
Donations of clothing and small household items are now being accepted for the Airline Church of Christ’s annual clothing giveaway, “Love Your Neighbor Day” on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. until noon. For information or to arrange drop off of items, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.