A Hymn Sing will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. the McDougal Church, located at the corner of Rt. 550 and McDougal Road. Everyone is invited to join and bring a song.

There will be a Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church on Friday, Feb. 14, from 7-10 p.m. All are welcomed to enjoy Gospel music and fellowship. Located at 5099 Graham Chapel Rd., Athens.

Load comments