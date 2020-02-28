The Glouster Church of Christ will host the 12th Annual Faith Promise Rally March 1-3 at 7 p.m. Dinner in the Fellowship hall will precede each evening service at 6 p.m. Guest speaker will be Keith Dimbath, from Lifeline Ministries.
Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, will welcome the new church Youth Choir to the morning worship this Sunday as they share special music. Sunday evening at 6 p.m. all youth groups will meet at the church. Planning continues for this summer’s mission trip for the Jr. and Sr. High youth group to Grundy, Virginia to work with the Grundy Mountain Mission.
Gospel music night at Graham Chapel Church this Friday, Feb. 29, 7-10 pm. All are welcomed. Enjoy some gospel music and fellowship with us, located off CR 25 (Long Run Road), look for the road on the left, Graham Chapel Road.
