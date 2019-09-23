Hemlock Grove Christian Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6. Church school begins at 9:15 a.m. and morning worship is at 10 a.m., with Pastor Hall Doster conducting the service. A carry-in dinner will be served at noon, with the afternoon service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Music will be performed by the John Dean Group.

tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com ; @tylerjoelb

Load comments