The SpeakUp Student Organization for Women and Genders’ Justice will present a free two-day Krav Maga self-defense workshop with a licensed black belt instructor, Oct. 10 and 11, 5-6:30 p.m. Baker University Center, 2nd floor, rooms 240-242. Krav Maga is known as one of the most effective combat hand-to-hand self defense systems. It was developed for the Israeli defense and security forces and is currently used by different security and intelligent forces all over the world because of its proven powerful real-life street-fight effectiveness. For information contact: Claudia Cisneros (740) 590-7116 or cc105217@ohio.edu.
The Federal Valley Resource Center will host a dinner of beans and cornbread on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance by Megan Bee at 7 p.m. Located at 8225 Route 329, Stewart.
Riverbend Arts Council presents Poets’ Night Out, Tuesday, Oct. 15- 7-9 p.m., 290 N. Second St., Middleport. Read your favorite poem or read an original. Feel free to dress up as your favorite poet or character, etc. Light refreshments. For information, call Karen at 740-619-4370.
