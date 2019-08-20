- Speaker Ric Sheffield
- will present
- ”The Community Within: Discovering African American History in Rural Ohio”
- on
- Thursday, Aug. 22
- at
- 5:30 p.m.
- at the
- Southeast Ohio History Center,
- 24 W. State St., Athens. For information, call 740-592-2280 or visit www.athenshistory.org.
- Rome Twp. Trustees
- will hold a
- special meeting
- on
- Friday, Sept. 6
- at
- 5 p.m.
- to open bids on 2018 slip projects.
- Integrate Athens will host the
- 10 Million Steps community walk
- to help raise awareness to prevent to falls, T
- hursday, Sept. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m., West State Street Park
- , Athens. A pop-up fun day will also be held. Feel free to bring a friend and a game to share. Everyone is welcome, free.
