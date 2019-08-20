  • Speaker Ric Sheffield
  • will present
  • ”The Community Within: Discovering African American History in Rural Ohio”
  • on
  • Thursday, Aug. 22
  • at
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • at the
  • Southeast Ohio History Center,
  • 24 W. State St., Athens. For information, call 740-592-2280 or visit www.athenshistory.org.
  • Rome Twp. Trustees
  • will hold a
  • special meeting
  • on
  • Friday, Sept. 6
  • at
  • 5 p.m.
  • to open bids on 2018 slip projects.
  • Integrate Athens will host the
  • 10 Million Steps community walk
  • to help raise awareness to prevent to falls, T
  • hursday, Sept. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m., West State Street Park
  • , Athens. A pop-up fun day will also be held. Feel free to bring a friend and a game to share. Everyone is welcome, free.
