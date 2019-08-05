  • Athens Community Arts & Music Festival, Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., West Union Street between Congress and Court Street. Live music, local art vendors and arts organizations, local beer and food.
  • The Athena Cinema will screen "The Triplets of Belleville," Saturday, Aug. 17, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., $2. 
