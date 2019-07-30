- Nelsonville American Legion Post 229
- will host a
- breakfast
- of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs on
- Saturday, Aug. 3
- from
- 8-10 a.m.
- at the post.
- The
- Burlingham Cemetery Association
- will hold a public
- meeting
- on
- Saturday, Aug. 3
- , at
- 10 a.m.
- at the Burlingham Church in Meigs County.
- Ladybug Girl Storytime with Henry and Lola, Friday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- ‘s kid zone. Storytime with Ladybug Girl and her two canine friends Henry and Lola from the Calm Companion.
- Tiny Home Living and Forming a Micro Community discussion with Badger Johnson
- , a tiny house homesteader from Meigs County,
- Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . He will share share practical info about hands-on approaches to building a home that meets legal standards. Specifically aimed at people of all ages living on limited or fixed incomes, this program will also outline an affordable way to acquire one’s own home and an effective path to lighten the cost of a domestic land site through tiny home communities.
- GED 101 with Ohio Means Jobs, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2-5 p.m., Coolville Public Library
- . Participants will receive an overview of the GED process and learn what Ohio Means Jobs can do for you to help you achieve success. Topics and activities include: overview of the Aspire/GED program; registration and orientation; TABE locator assessment (reading and math); discussions on what to do next. Call the Coolville Public Library for information, 740-667-3354.
- Parade of the Hills book sale, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- . Books for all ages. Call Deborah at 740-753-2118 or email dparsons@myacpl.org for information.
