The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a dinner of chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls from 5-7 p.m. at 135 W. Columbus St, Nelsonville.

The Glouster Project will host a chicken and noodles dinner beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Glouster Depot. Cost will be by donation.

VFW 7174 The Plains, the little post that still cares, is facilitating a car giveaway. The car will go to one veteran in need. For more information visit our Facebook page or stop by the club and ask the bartender the details. Write a letter about how the car will help you or nominate a vet in need and tell us how this will help them. Please drop letters off at the club before Feb. 12. Must show proof veteran status.

