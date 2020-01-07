The Meigs County Board of Health meeting will take place Jan. 14, 5 p.m., in the conference room of the Meigs County Health Department, 112 E. Memorial Drive, Pomeroy.
- Glouster Community Free Market, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Trimble High School cafeteria. Giveaway of winter clothing, healthy food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and more for families in the Glouster/Trimble/Jacksonville area. First come, first served. Donations are currently being accepted. For info, email commfreemarket@gmail.com. Hosted by COMCorps.
- Art & Play for Babies and Toddlers, Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Coolville Public Library, free. Work on your child’s fine motor and gross motor skills while learning ABCs, colors, and numbers. Free. Also happening Feb. 27.
- Craft Workshop: Artist Trading Cards, Thursday, Jan. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Glouster Public Library, free. These miniature works of art you'll create on 2.5 x 3.5-inch card stock can be kept or traded with others. Artist Deb Schneider will provide blank cards and drawing materials, and our theme will be "pets.” Teens and adults of all skill levels welcome.
- Two Charlie Chaplin Shorts with live piano accompaniment, Thursday, Jan. 30, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. Featuring "In the Park" from 1915 and "The Immigrant" from 1917 by a master of the comedic silent film. Featuring local pianist Michael Tobar's improvised live soundtrack.
- Teen Craft Workshop: Valentine making party, Monday, Feb. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. Join us in making cards to brighten someone's day. Creations will be given to local Meals On Wheels drivers to distribute to our area's older adults.
- Monthly Amish Stories Book Club, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1-2 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library, free. Join us on the first Wednesday of the month to discuss Amish life and our favorite Amish books and authors.
- Fan Letters to Children's Authors, Thursday, Feb. 6, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. The first week of February is Children's Authors and Illustrators Week. Stop by to write a fan letter and/or draw a fan picture for your favorite children's book author or illustrator, and we'll mail it off for you. Materials provided.
