- ARTS/West will host Creative Mornings — a monthly, inspirational networking breakfast for the Athens creative community — on Friday, July 26, 10-11:30 a.m., 132 W. State St., Athens. This month's speaker is Danette Pratt, a retired biological illustrator, textile artist, workshop instructor and creator of SeriouslySickSocks (zombie and classic sock monkeys). This month's theme is "End." Complimentary coffee and breakfast will be provided. To register for this free event, visit https://creativemornings.com/talks/danette-pratt. Find more info on the theme at https://creativemornings.com/themes/end.
Art opening of "Crumbles" by Luke Boyd, Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West downstairs gallery, free. Boyd will have his new show on display along with a plethora of cakes to eat for free. He is an artist and a baker and recently acquired a Masters in painting and drawing from OU. Exhibit will be on display through Aug. 28. Visit www.lukejboyd.com for information.
Art opening of "Old Haunts" by Barry O'Keefe, Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West upstairs gallery, free. O'Keefe will be visiting from Richmond, Va. to show his new body of work. He graduated with his masters in printmaking from OU. Since then, he's created notable artworks in Athens County, including the Nelsonville Brick mural and the leather-bound book mural near the Nelsonville Public Library. Show on display through Aug. 28.
- The annual Coolville Car Show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m., at Coolville Elementary. Vehicle registration begins at 8 a.m.; entry cost is $10; dash plaques for the first 50 entries. All vehicles and bikes welcome. Food will be available for purchase at United Methodist Church. Event benefits the Meadow Lane Park. For information, call Mike Gillian at 740-350-1126 or Rick Kapple at 304-615-8160.
