- Doctor for a Day with OU's Pediatric Club, Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. Join Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Pediatrics Club and be a doctor for a day. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to spend time with real medical students learning what it’s like to be a doctor. Young doctors in training will start by dressing the part, then explore different stations to learn about x-rays, emergency medicine, hearing and vision, different medical equipment, and more.
- "Finding Clara" film showing with Factory Street Studio guests, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30-5 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. Special viewing of "Finding Clara," a documentary following the journey of four girls to become Clara, the iconic lead in the beloved Ballet Met's The Nutcracker. With a special performance by Factory Street Dance Studio. Open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.