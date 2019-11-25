  • Doctor for a Day with OU's Pediatric Club, Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. Join Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Pediatrics Club and be a doctor for a day. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to spend time with real medical students learning what it’s like to be a doctor. Young doctors in training will start by dressing the part, then explore different stations to learn about x-rays, emergency medicine, hearing and vision, different medical equipment, and more.
  • "Finding Clara" film showing with Factory Street Studio guests, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30-5 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. Special viewing of "Finding Clara," a documentary following the journey of four girls to become Clara, the iconic lead in the beloved Ballet Met's The Nutcracker. With a special performance by Factory Street Dance Studio. Open to the public.
