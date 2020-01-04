- The Man Who Built the Athens Asylum: The Amazing Life of Levi Scofield, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., Athens Public Library,
- free. Scofield is mostly remembered for designing not only the Athens Asylum (what we call The Ridges today), but also the Mansfield Reformatory used in the movie “The Shawshank Redemption” and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Cleveland. Guest speaker is regional historian Tom O’Grady, outreach director for the Southeast Ohio History Center.
Vintage Jewelry Roadshow, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2-4 p.m., Glouster Public Library,
- free. Bring your vintage treasures to learn more about their history, discover how to research your jewels, and find out what they might be worth. Deb Schneider has been collecting and dealing in vintage costume jewelry for 40 years.
Craftivism for Kids and Teens, Thursday, Jan. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. Every third Thursday, join the library in crafting for a cause. This month, they’ll be making buttons, magnets, and stickers with kindness-related messages.
