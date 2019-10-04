  • The Dairy Barn Arts Center presents Ohio Paint|Print|Photo, a new exhibit featuring work by 45 artists across Ohio. Ohio Paint|Print|Photo will be open to the public Oct. 5–Nov. 30. General admission is free for all and is open 12-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
  • Scipio Twp. Fire Department Open House, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m., Harrisonville, Ohio. See the new fire truck and tour the fire station. Dinner will be served and Rep. Jay Edwards will be present.
