- The Nelsonville Food Cupboard’s annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 12-3 p.m. at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge
- on Rocky Boot Way. A lucky ticket auction (aka chinese auction), silent auction and dessert auction will be held. There will be music, food and a cash bar. Drawings will be held at 2 p.m. The Nelsonville Food Cupboard is a food pantry that serves Athens County. For information, contact Margaret at 740-591-6358 or Nan at 740-221-4585.
- , Ohio. Fun for the whole family with amusement park rides, kids area, farm demonstrations, live musical performances, free on-site camping, food and Eyes of Freedom military memorial. Tickets are available at the gate: $5 for adults and free for children 5 and under. Visit www.bobevans.com/farm-festival for information.
WOUB will provide special live-stream coverage of the Ohio University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 12 that will consist of both a live multi-camera stream and an immersive live 360 video, provided by the GRID Lab. The 360 stream will start at approximately 9:30 a.m.,
- and the multi-camera stream will begin at the parade’s kick off time of 10 a.m. Links to the streams will be posted on the homepage of woub.org.
The Federal Hocking Marching Lancers will be holding a Stuffed Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Federal Hocking Middle School Commons. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m.
- Cost is 20 games for $20. There will be second chance drawings and additional raffles available. A concession stand will be open and a childcare room will be provided. For information, contact Missy Tucker at 304-488-1855. Tickets are available from any band member.
The SALT (Seniors & Law Enforcement Together) group meeting, Oct. 17, lunch meeting at 12:30 p.m., Athens Community Center
- . Guest speaker pending. SALT meets on the third Thursday each month at the Athens Community Center.
Open Conversations Under the Stars with OU astronomers, Friday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m., OU Observatory, The Ridges
- near the water tower. Snacks and coffee provided. Telescope viewing following. For information, visit www.ohio.edu/open-ohio.
The 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival will take place Oct. 11-13 at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande
