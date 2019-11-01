Athena Cinema's Science on Screen event series opens with The Science of Contraception on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The free screening will present 2007 award-winning comedy and feature film, “Juno” with a pre-show talk by special guest, Dr. Jane Balbo, assistant professor of family medicine at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- The Plains VFW annual Veterans Day Hog Roast, Nov. 11, 3:30-7:30 p.m., 12 Pine St., The Plains. Veterans and guests are encouraged to stop by for free food and live music. All ages welcome. VFW is willing to deliver meals to any local veteran who is unable to attend, as well as transport any vets from local nursing homes to join the activities.
- Civil War Round Table, Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Athens Public Library large meeting room. Meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. (except July, August and December) This group brings in guest speakers who are often noted and published scholars on the American Civil War. Additionally, the group also discusses a variety of related historical issues, along with advice on taking the best trips to battlefield sites. Guests welcome; visitors are not required to become members.
The Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) Fan Fair is on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30pm) at The Plains United Methodist Church. Fan Fair is a marketplace of member-made items such as jewelry, artwork, paper crafts, stained glass, holiday decorations and much more. The menu consists of cheese and crackers, drinks and dessert; $8. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by Sunday, Nov. 10 by 6 p.m. For info, visit www.athensfriends.com.
- Author/illustrator visit with Denise Fleming, Nov. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Athens Public Library. Hear celebrated picture book author and illustrator Denise Fleming share about her creative process, crafting a story with words and pictures, and more. All ages welcome.
- Twillaby Pond: Poetry Reading & Book Signing, Nov. 16, 2-3:30 p.m., Athens Public Library. Local poet Patricia Black will share her fantasy poem "Twillaby Pond, which has been turned into an illustrated book for all ages; published by Monday Creek Publishing. Illustrated in full color by Deborah Hayhurst. Copies will be be available for sale and signing.
- Upcycling with ReUse for Kids and Teens, Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m., Nelsonville Library. Join ReUse Industries in upcycling materials to make a unique craft of your own.
- Very Hungry Caterpillar Birthday Party, Nov. 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Athens Public Library. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. Games, activities and snack.
- Dinner & A Movie: "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m., The Plains Library meeting room. Chili with all the fixings and cornbread will be available. Movie is rated PG-13. Free and open to the public.
- Situational Awareness: Self-defense tactics for women and children, Nov. 25, 4-6 p.m., Nelsonville Library. Judi Phelps will teach about situational awareness. Judi is the president and owner of On Guard Defense Training Center & Shooting Range in nearby Hocking Hills. Judi is a certified instructor in a variety of unarmed & armed self-defense disciplines. While her training is for everyone, Judi's primary focus is teaching women how to be safe. Appropriate for women and kids aged 8+.
