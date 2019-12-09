  • Friends of Athens Public Library Used Book Sale, Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens Public Library,
    30 Home St. Large variety of fiction and nonfiction of all types, including special collection of civil war books, teen reading, and Great Courses CDs/books. Most items are three for $1, with newer and specialty items starting at $1. All proceeds support Athens County Public Library activities.

    Christmas celebration at Federal Valley Resource Center, Saturday, Dec. 14,

    Stewart. Santa Express (all ages), 2-5:30 p.m.; baked steak dinner (by donation), 6 p.m.; Santa's general store, 6 p.m.; Bruce and Gay Dalzell performance (free), 7 p.m.

    Holiday Rail Fair 2019, Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Market on State

    See model trains in N, O, HO, and G scale and railroad exhibits; free admission.
    Ohio University Credit Union is sponsoring a
    Holiday Music Celebration featuring the Ohio University Communiversity Band. The Athens Community Music School Children’s Chorus, directed by Melanie Horne, will also perform. The concert, free and open to the public, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium at 4 p.m. Santa will be making a special visit.
