- The Athens County Community Singers will host a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Integrate Athens office
- , 9033 Lavelle Road, Athens. The meeting is open to the public.
Civil War Roundtable meeting with presentation by Steve Ball of Columbus, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Athens Public Library
- large conference room, free. Program will feature American songs from just before and during the Civil War. Several featured songs were written by women, contextualizing the rising prominence of female artists in the Civil War era. Open to the public.
#MeToo Poetry & Music Event with open mic, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7-10 p.m., Jackie O’s, West Union Street. Live music by The Ready Aim Flowers and free Jackie O’s pizza. Event against gender violence; a night of fun and a safe space to share. Students and community survivors welcome, as well as al
- lies and advocates.
16th annual Spartan Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Alexander School Cafetorium
- . More than 50 vendors, horse-drawn carriage ride with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Concessions will be open offering sausage sandwiches, chicken noodles, soup, sweets and more.
Airline Church of Christ is once again coordinating the collection of personal care boxes for the residents of the long-term care units at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe. Plastic shoe-box size containers with all types of personal care items will be collected and delivered to the veterans in the four units the week after Thanksgiving. Area churches, senior groups, youth groups, veteran auxiliary group, and residents are invited to prepare boxes for the approximately 150 residents at the Chillicothe facility. For information or to arrange drop off of boxes, call minister Willard Love at 740-698-7041.
