- Sewing Fun Workshops for Kids, Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m., Athens Public Library,
- free. Machine sewing drawstring bags that make great gifts or gift bags. Choose from a variety of fabrics or create your own design on muslin. Join for an hour of sharing and caring on either day. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Xmas Gifts 101: Christmas Candy, Monday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m., Coolville Public Library,
- free. Kids and teens can make the #1 requested Christmas candy to give to friends, along with other “dipped” treats to give for gifts for the upcoming holidays.
Seeing Jazz, Part 2: America in Motion in the 1950s & ‘60s, Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., Athens Public Library,
- free. Professor and “media archaeologist” Art Cromwell continues the journey through classic photographs, historic music, vintage movies, and archival television programs to rediscover the development of jazz music in America and its evolving cultural scene. Sponsored by the Friends of the Athens Public Library.
Holiday Creations with Trimmings and Trinkets, Friday, Dec. 20, 1-3 p.m., Glouster Public Library,
- free. Celebrate the gifts of winter using fresh tree trimmings and recycled holiday knick-knacks. Materials will be provided to create a centerpiece or festive decoration for yourself or as a gift. Beverages and light snacks provided.
Noon Year’s Eve Party, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library, free. Midnight’s too late, so come and countdown to noon at the library. Party for kids and the whole family, with music and dancing, refreshments and sparkling cider. Make your own party hats, play games, and visit the photo booth. Call to RSVP, register on our events calendar, or respond “going” on the Facebook event.
