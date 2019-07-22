- The Nelsonville American Legion and Auxillary Post 229
- will host a
- community dinner
- of spaghetti with meat sauce, rolls and salad on
- Friday
- from
- 5-7 p.m.
- Operation Backpack
- is accepting requests from families and youth in need of
- assistance with school supplies and backpacks
- for this coming school year. Those needing assistance are asked to call 740-698-7041.
- The Athens County Junior Fair
- will host its
- annual Past Royalty Tea on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Grange Building.
- All past Athens County Junior Fair queens, kings, and attendants are encouraged to attend. For information, contact the 2017-2018 Athens County Junior Fair Queen, Emmy Beck-Aden, via email at emmybeckaden@gmail.com.
