Winter Wonderland Front & Center, Saturday, Jan. 25, 12-1 p.m., ARTS/West, 32 W. State St., Athens. Special guest is singer/songwriter Adam Remnant of Athens performing at noon followed by open stage for any local school-aged pianists, instrumentalists or singers to perform at 12:30 p.m. Short party to follow. Bring a finger food to share.
The next Athens County Department of Job and Family Services Family Services Planning Committee meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 10-11:30 a.m., at the office located at 13183 Route 13, Millfield. The meeting is open to the public.
