- Hilltop Gun Club
- , located at 675 Pearlwood Road, Albany, will be hosting a
- Woman’s Self Awareness is Self Defense clinic
- on
- Saturday, Sept. 21 4-7 p.m.
- ; free. Board President Bill Hendricks states that the club will supply all training equipment, firearms, ammunition, eye and hearing protection, instruction and snacks. Diana Westerviller who is Hilltop Gun Clubs Women on Guns Director will be there to greet and register all attendees and bring her experiences to share with each attendee. For information, visit www.hilltopgunclub.com, call Bill Hendricks at 937-232-0639 or Diana Westerviller at 740-590-7459.
- The
- Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen
- in Logan will be holding a
- public volunteer event
- on
- Saturday, Sept. 28
- packing commodity supplemental food boxes and sorting food donations from
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event on Sept. 28, call to reserve a spot at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
- In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife,
- On Guard Defense
- is pleased to host a
- Hunter Education course
- for students ages 8 and older.This course consists of in-classroom instruction led by David Runkle, director of Vinton County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), along with the support of various Certified Instructors and guest speakers The course will be held over a three-day period as follows:
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-6 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.
- for final exam. Students must attend all three sessions and successfully complete the written examination on the last day of the course. There is no fee for students to attend. Lunch, beverages and snacks will also be provided at no cost. To register, visit https://oh-web.s3licensing.com/Event/.
