- Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will host a community breakfast of sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8-10 a.m. at the post.
- Glouster Community Free Market, Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Trimble High School cafeteria. Giveaway of winter clothing, healthy food, toiletries and household cleaning items for families in the Glouster, Trimble and Jacksonville area. First come, first served. To donate items or volunteer, email commfreemarket@gmail.com. Event hosted by COMCorps.
