- "Commemorating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage” open forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Ohio and Athens County, Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7-9 p.m. in the Fellowship Room of Christ Lutheran Church (69 Mill Street, Athens). Speakers include Jen Miller, executive director of LWV Ohio; Dr. Katherine Jellison, chairwoman of the history department at Ohio University, and Dr. Treva Lindsey, who teaches Women, Gender, and Sexuality studies at Ohio State University. They will speak about the women’s suffrage movement, challenges faced by early women leaders, and why suffrage still matters today.
- The Small Muse will host a Frozen 2 Party and Fashion Show on Nov. 23, 12-2 p.m., at the Dairy Barn Arts Center. Dress as your favorite Frozen character and get ready to walk the runaway. There will be music, snacks, multiple Frozen activities and photo opportunities. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.thesmallmuse.com.
