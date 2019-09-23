- The
- Nelsonville American Legion Post 229
- will host a
- dinner
- of chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls from
- 5-7 p.m.
- on
- Friday, Sept. 27
- at the post.
- The
- Federal Valley Resource Center
- in Stewart will host
- dinner and a concert
- on
- Saturday, Sept. 28
- . Dinner by donation, 6 p.m.; free performance by Jerry and Lisa Queen and the Neon Moon Band, 7 p.m.
- Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio’s Faith Build Coalition
- will hold its fourth annual
- Fall 5K Fun Run (and Walk)
- on
- Saturday, Sept. 28
- beginning a
- 10 a.
- m. The run on the bike path starts by the
- Eclipse Company Store
- in The Plains. Registration is $25 or $10 for participants age 13 and under. You may register online at habitatseo.org then click on “fbc fun run” or on site beginning at 9:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in several age categories for both men and women and T-shirts will be presented to participants.
- The
- 25th annual Little Cities of Black Diamonds Day
- will be held on
- Saturday, Oct. 12
- from
- 12-8 p.m.
- in historic
- downtown Shawnee
- . “The Past Informs the Future” is this year’s theme. The “Little Cities” refers to the collection of former coal and mineral extraction communities in Perry, Hocking, Athens, and Morgan counties that formed during the late 19th century to early 20th century. Historic displays, artisan demonstrations, children’s activities, local music, food and beer vendors, “highlander” storytelling circles, Buckeye Trail hiking, and the People’s Parade at around 4 p.m. For information, contact the Little Cities of Black Diamonds Archive via email at lcbdohio@gmail.com or call at 740-277-5030.
