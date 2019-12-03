- Twenty Something Young Adult Musician Showcase with Jenna Kasler, Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
Bluegrass jam, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
The Local Girls perform their Annual Christmas Concert at the Southeast Ohio History Center on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:30 p.m.
- Mimi Hart, Gay Dalzell and Brenda Catania create a warm, rich and varied musical event, bringing favorite holiday songs and a festive atmosphere to the History Center. The Local Girls’ backup consists of guitar accompanist, Mike McGannon and upright bass player, Terry Douds, Kyle Slemmer on saxophone, Mark Hellenberg on percussion, and Bruce Dalzell on sound. Bruce Dalzell will open the concert with a series of seasonal tunes. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10; children 12 and under, $5. Tickets can be purchased at the history center, 24 W. State St., Athens; by calling 740-592-2280 or visiting www.athenshistory.org.
Winter Open House, Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library,
- free. An evening of music, family fun, and light refreshments. Take a tour of Albany by wagon ride with John Hutchison’s Percheron horses; adults and teens can learn beginning calligraphy, and kids can create their own frosted wintery trees to take home and enjoy.
The Brickersons for Christmas (festive folk music), Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library,
- free.
Lisa’s Christmas Craft in Coolville, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Coolville Public Library,
- free. Join Lisa and create an ornament for your tree or a special friend with Scrabble tiles.
Lisa’s Christmas Craft in Glouster, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Glouster Public Library,
- free. Add a little sparkle to your holidays by re-purposing DVDs and CDs to make a glittering Christmas tree. All materials are provided free of charge.
Annual Athens Art Guild Holiday Shoppe, Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, 12-5 p.m., Athens Community Center. An annual holiday event highlighting over 40 local artists and food vendors selling their wares. On Saturday, SATB Choir and John Horne will perform; on Sunday Celia Lewis and Bruce and Gay Dalzell will perform. Hot food and beverages will be offered all weekend by Sunflower Bakery.
