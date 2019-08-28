- Creative Mornings/Athens: Justice, Friday, Aug. 30, 9-10:30 a.m., ARTS/West
- . Creative Mornings is a monthly networking breakfast for the Athens creative community with free coffee and inspiration. Everyone is welcome. This month’s coffee and breakfast will be provided by Fluff Bakery. This month’s main speaker, Patrick McGee, will explain how King Richard the Lion Hearted, the Diggers, and the Dagda’s harp have illuminated his path and inspired his search for justice over the years. Admission is free. Register at https://creativemornings.com/talks/patrick-mcgee-the-alchemy-of-justice. More info on the theme at: https://creativemorn
- ings.com/themes/justice.
- ARTS/West
- will hold its monthly
- 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam
- on
- Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.
- Event will be held in the parking lot or basement depending on the weather. This
- beginners’ style slow string jam has a special guest “leader” each month. This month’s
- guest is local musician Morgan Haggard
- of Meigs County. She plays fiddle, banjo and guitar. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from the musical lending library. All ages welcome; free. BYOB with valid 21+ ID.
