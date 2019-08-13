  • The
  • Nelsonville American Legion Post 229
  • will host a
  • pork loin dinner
  • during Final Friday,
  • Aug. 30, 5 p.m.
  • No breakfast will be held this Saturday.
  • Savannah Park Ice Cream Social, Saturday, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m.
  • , Savannah Park, Guysville.
  • The
  • Southeast Ohio History Center
  • is kicking off its 2019
  • Landscape of Community Speaker Series
  • with a talk by
  • Ric Sheffield: “The Community Within: Discovering African American History in Rural Ohio”
  • on
  • Aug. 22
  • at
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • at
  • 24 W. State St., Athens
  • . The Landscape of Community Speaker Series will be held on Thursday evenings monthly through December. For more information about the Southeast Ohio History Center, exhibits, or about the speaker series, call 740-592-2280, visit the History Center visit www.athenshistory.org.
