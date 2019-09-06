  • The
  • Columbia School
  • will be holding its
  • annual reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14
  • at the
  • Columbia Volunteer Fire Department
  • . Carry in dish will be served at noon.
  • The
  • York Twp. Trustees
  • will hold their
  • regular meeting
  • on
  • Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
  • at the office at 15255 Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville.
Load comments