- Operation Backpack
- is taking names for youth and their
- families needing assistance with backpacks and school supplies
- for the coming school year. Sponsored by the Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, the program is open to all area youth. To request help through Operation Backpack call 740-698-7041.
- Opening night of “Up, Up & Away” exhibit
- featuring long make vessels and sculptures based on or built using balloons by Sue Hazen, Sue Roth and Pam Long,
- July 26, 6-9 p.m., Starbrick Cooperative Gallery,
- Nelsonville Public Square, free. This is part of the Nelsonville Final Friday gallery walk.
- The
- Athens High School
- Class of 1979
- will celebrate its 40th class reunion on
- Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13
- . The Friday gathering will be held at Cat’s Corner on West Union Street starting at 8 p.m. The Saturday night dinner will be by reservation only; a class photo will be taken that night. For more information or to make a dinner reservation, contact Becky Boggs Caesar at caesar@ohio.edu or call 740-590-1742.
