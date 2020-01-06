  • Craftivism for Kids and Teens: Kindness buttons, magnets, and stickers, Thursday, Jan. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library,
    • free. Every third Thursday.

    Monthly storytime for adults with Librarian Todd, Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library,

    • free. Relax with refreshments and engage in light literary discussion after.

    Nerve River: A Poetry Performance, Thursday, Jan. 23, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library,

    • free. Fred Corlew is a local poet who describes his work as “tongue-slung banjo poetry.” For this event, Fred will read a sequence of interrelated poems.

    Monthly Q&A Book Club, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2-4 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. An inclusive space to discuss LGBTQ+ literature

    • . Discuss Jordy Rosenburg’s novel “Confessions of the Fox,” set in the eighteenth-century London Underworld. Co-hosted monthly with United Campus Ministry. Open to the public.

    Deliciousness and a Documentary, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4-6 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. A monthly series where we’ll cook some food and watch an ecological documentary together. This month, we’ll be making our own honey mustard/roasting veggies in and watching the film “Honeyland.”

