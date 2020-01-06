- Craftivism for Kids and Teens: Kindness buttons, magnets, and stickers, Thursday, Jan. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library,
- free. Every third Thursday.
Monthly storytime for adults with Librarian Todd, Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library,
- free. Relax with refreshments and engage in light literary discussion after.
Nerve River: A Poetry Performance, Thursday, Jan. 23, 7-8 p.m., Athens Public Library,
- free. Fred Corlew is a local poet who describes his work as “tongue-slung banjo poetry.” For this event, Fred will read a sequence of interrelated poems.
Monthly Q&A Book Club, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2-4 p.m., Athens Public Library, free. An inclusive space to discuss LGBTQ+ literature
- . Discuss Jordy Rosenburg’s novel “Confessions of the Fox,” set in the eighteenth-century London Underworld. Co-hosted monthly with United Campus Ministry. Open to the public.
Deliciousness and a Documentary, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4-6 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, free. A monthly series where we’ll cook some food and watch an ecological documentary together. This month, we’ll be making our own honey mustard/roasting veggies in and watching the film “Honeyland.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.