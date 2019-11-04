Friends of the Athens Public Library used book sale, Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens Public Library. Large assortment of books, CDs, DVDs and special collection of vintage children’s books. Most books are three for $1. Proceeds support library programming.

SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meeting, Thursday, Nov. 21, potluck lunch/meeting at 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker pending.

