  • Free dance for students in grades 4-6, Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-8 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
    • Stewart.

    Piano recital featuring Andrew Russell, Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,

    • Stewart, free.

    Free yoga class, Monday, Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,

    • Stewart.

    Quilting group, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,

    • Stewart.
    • NAMI presents a
    lecture by Tony Coder entitled ”Suicide: The State of the State and What Communities Can Do,” on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., Athens Public Library,
    • Home Street, free.

    Opening reception for “Oh, Deer! I’ve Lost My Head,” Friday, Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West

    • . Tina Fisher, a professional photographer based in Corning, dabbles in mixed media photography with an eerie twist on mundane activities. The reception will feature refreshments and live music by Caitlin Kraus. Exhibit on display through Nov. 27. Free admission.

    John and Barbiel Saunders of Chesterhill will perform at the Federal Valley Resource Center in Stewart on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., free.

