- Free dance for students in grades 4-6, Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-8 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
Piano recital featuring Andrew Russell, Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart, free.
Free yoga class, Monday, Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
Quilting group, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center,
- Stewart.
- NAMI presents a
- Home Street, free.
Opening reception for “Oh, Deer! I’ve Lost My Head,” Friday, Oct. 25, 5-7 p.m., ARTS/West
- . Tina Fisher, a professional photographer based in Corning, dabbles in mixed media photography with an eerie twist on mundane activities. The reception will feature refreshments and live music by Caitlin Kraus. Exhibit on display through Nov. 27. Free admission.
John and Barbiel Saunders of Chesterhill will perform at the Federal Valley Resource Center in Stewart on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.