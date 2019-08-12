  • Opening night of “Family Trees and Honeybees,” Friday, Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m., Starbrick Gallery
  • . Art show featuring Tere Sager (who combines collage, paint and wax using a technique called encaustic) and her father Bob Holderman (woodcarver). This event is in conjunction with Final Fridays on the Nelsonville Public Square. Exhibit on display through Sept. 22.
  • Alexander High School
  • will hold its annual
  • back-to-school vendor event
  • on
  • Aug. 17
  • from
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • for back-to-school shopping. For information or to become a vendor, email muffy45764@gmail.com.
  • ”Living with and Overcoming PTSD and Other Invisible Wounds of War” lecture with Kelly Macek,
  • who completed three tours in Iraq as a military intelligence soldier,
  • Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m., Athens Public Library
  .
