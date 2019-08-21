- Woodland Ridge Farm & Learning Center
- is working with Rural Action to hold a
- Whole Farm Planning workshop
- on
- Sept. 28
- . The workshop will show participants how Whole Farm Planning can tie together planning for traditionally separate areas while also encouraging new and existing agribusiness ventures to create new sources of income. Topics at the workshop will include sustainable energy, pork production, ginseng, and Airbnb. Workshop costs $25 and will run from
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Participants also have the option of paying extra to stay at Woodland’s Airbnb that weekend. For information, contact workshop coordinator Levi Brown at levi@ruralaction.org or 740-541-1906.
- On
- Sept. 7
- , the
- Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen
- will be holding a
- public volunteer event, packing commodity supplemental food boxes
- and sorting food donations from
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- This commodity supplemental food program provides a monthly box of shelf-stable food to low-income seniors who live in the area. Volunteers are essential to the SE Ohio Foodbank, a division of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, which provides food and other essential items to member agencies in 10 counties including Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington. The event is family-friendly with tasks available for all ages. If you or your group would like to join the event on Sept. 7, call to reserve a spot by calling 740-385-6813 ext. 2207 or email volunteer@hapcap.org.
