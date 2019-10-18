  • The American Red Cross will hold a volunteer interest meeting on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon
    • at the Red Cross offices, 100 S. May Ave. in Athens. Information on a number of volunteer opportunities will be given. There is no obligation to become a volunteer for those who attend. Refreshments will be served.
    • Distinguished
    history professor David Farber of the University of Kansas will deliver the 42nd annual Costa Lecture on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in Walter Hall Rotunda on the Ohio University campus. His topic is “The End of the 1960s and the Beginning of Today: Radicals, Reactionaries, and Political Pragmatists.”
    • Free and open to the public. A reception with refreshments will begin prior to the lecture at 7 p.m.

    Cornerstone Baptist Church of Logan will present the drama “Back from the Dead,” Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., 15024 Route 328, Logan. Performed by Cornerstone’s teen group The Creative Arts Ministry.

