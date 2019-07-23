  • “Athens Past in Athens Present,”
  • a project of the Athens County Historical Society and Museum in 2010, is a digitized slideshow/audio reel content that showcases a general history of Athens County with several before and after images. The show will be featured at the
  • Athena Cinema
  • on Court Street in Athens on
  • Thursday, July 25, 5 p.m.
  • The program was originally created in the 1970s by local historian Marj Stone and was edited by the late Joanne Prisley. It was shown to elementary school students in the region. “The Athens Past in Athens Present” slideshow/audio reel originally used a Wollensak machine hooked up to a slide projector. On July 25th, you’ll see the world premiere of the digitized version of this gem. For information about this program, contact the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280 or visit www.athenshistory.org.
