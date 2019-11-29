- Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Dairy Barn Arts Center at 12 p.m., doors open at 11:30 a.m. Featured speaker will be Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. Blackburn will address issues of importance to Athens County, including the opioid crisis. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a non-profit social club for women). The luncheon will be catered by Nives Knisley and will include vegetarian quiche, salad and dessert. Luncheon and program is $11. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Visit www.athensfriends.com for info.
