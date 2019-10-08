- Marvelous Microgreens & Fun with Food Scraps, Friday, Oct. 18, 1-2 p.m., Wells (Albany) Public Library meeting room
- . In this workshop, we’ll explain the fundamentals of sprouting microgreens, maintenance, and why they’re so marvelous. We’ll also discuss and demo how we can eliminate food waste in our kitchens while also re-growing our own, nutrient-rich food sustainably. All containers, beans/microgreens, and food scraps provided (though you are welcome to bring your own if you prefer). Please register online or in person at your local library. See myacpl.org/events for details.
Seasonal Walk: Autumn Colors in Nelsonville, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m., Nelsonville Public Library off-site.
- Focus on the plant pigments and colors of autumn and explore the biodiverse, native tree populations around us. Learn how to identify some of the trees in Nelsonville’s Fort Street Cemetery. Meet at the library to walk over to the cemetery together. Afterwards, walk back to the library to experiment with a purple cabbage. Register online or in person at your local library. Contact Jordyn Henderson, 740-447-0129, comcorps@myacpl.org.
Seasonal Walk: Autumn Colors in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Athens Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
- . Explore native plants and learn how to identify some of the trees in Athens’ Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Meet at the entrance to the cemetery to begin our walk from there, concluding with a depiction of the pigments in purple cabbage. The cemetery is located at the corner of North Lancaster and Columbia Avenue. Register online or in person at your local library. Contact Jordyn Henderson, 740-447-0129, comcorps@myacpl.org.
Clean Energy Expo, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens Public Library
- . Drop by for a free day of exploring and learning about clean energy together. Events throughout the day. Registration required for the Exploring Energy Workshop happening from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at myacpl.org/events or in person at the Athens library branch. All events free and open to the public.
Annual Haunted Library, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m., Coolville Public Library
- . Walk through the haunted library and be afraid...very afraid. Enjoy outdoor kids’ games as you wait to enter. Free and open to the public. This program is not intended for very young children.
Bygone Faces and Places of Nelsonville, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library
- large meeting room. An afternoon of sharing, discussing and identifying old photos. Many old photos from the library’s local history room will be on display. If you have photos displayed or discussed, contact Lorinda LeClain at 740-753-2118, lleclain@myacpl.org.
McDougal Church will host a hymn sing on Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Those attending are invited to take a song and/or a musical instrument and join in.
